Full House Turns Big House

Lori Loughlin, the formal Full House star, has formally entered her guilty plea in relations to her ongoing college admissions case.

Last Friday, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, enacted a change of plea hearing which she entered her guilty plea through a Zoom conference. She pleaded guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed this Thursday that Loughlin and Giannulli had agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges related to the fraudulent College admission of their two children to the University of Southern California as athletic recruits.

The press release also stated that under the terms of Loughlin’s plea, “The parties have agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court’s approval, of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.”