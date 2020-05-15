If you’ve been following horny twitter recently you’ve probably heard about the scandalous saga between Doja Cat’s hit single featuring Nicki Minaj “Say So” and her bawdy tweet expressing; “If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard.” Needless to say every prepubescent boy in America leaped to stream her song, hoping to fulfill Doja’s goal of reaching #1, and in return seeing something they’ve only ever dreamt about.

Unfortunately their glorious day came burning down around them. Shortly after “Say So” secured #1 on the charts, Doja started an Instagram Live stream to thank her fans for the monumental achievement. However, she said bluntly; “I’m just going to be honest with you guys, I did play you. I’m not showing my boobs.” At that moment, horny twitter entered a depressive state. Doja Cat has made a very successful career of herself, a truly charismatic and talented artist who rightfully deserved her spot reigning over the charts. We all know that sex sells, and Doja very craftfully banked on that fact, harnessing the power of her excited fans to carry her into her first #1 song, and most likely not her last #1 song.

Boobs aside, this whole event made history, as this is the first time a female rap duo has secured the #1 spot on The Billboard Hot 100. Surprisingly this is also Nicki Minaj’s first time in the #1 spot overall, who has been in the industry for a much longer period of time than Doja. Maybe this will lead to a new dynamic duo of dominating the charts.